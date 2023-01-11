The New York Giants’ Playoff Hype Video Gets You So Pumped It’ll Make You Wish Your Team Made It

You’re gonna wish your team made this.

Ahead of their Jan. 15 NFL Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants unveiled their “OUR WAY” campaign for the franchise’s run in the playoffs, kicking things off with a hype video starring Giants legend and New York City icon Michael Strahan.

And believe me, this thing gets you pumped:

The New York Giants couldn’t have made a better choice than Michael Strahan to do the hype video. Not only is the “Good Morning America” host a Giants legend with a Super Bowl ring on his finger, but you just knew he was going to nail it with all of the TV he’s done since he retired in 2007.

“So how did we get here?” Strahan asks, before narrating a series of clips from Giants history and the current season while reflecting on the team’s stellar legacy.