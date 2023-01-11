REPORT: Miami Dolphins’ Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Playoff Game

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly be without their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa was unable to pass concussion protocol and will miss his third consecutive game, according to senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is preparing to start for the injured Tagovailoa.

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo. He still has not cleared concussion protocol. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

Dolphins are preparing as if rookie QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday at Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

Tagovailoa has been plagued with head injuries all season long. The first incident occurred during week three of the regular season when Buffalo linebacker, Matt Milano, knocked Tagovailoa to the ground after rushing to sack him.

Tagovailoa stoop up and feel right back to the ground after having the back of his head bounce off the turf.

Here’s the sequence of #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury He’s in the locker room but has been deemed questionable to return Full details: https://t.co/dgprcA6Rhh pic.twitter.com/yrucfwYdMP — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 25, 2022

The second head injury occurred just days later during a game on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was whipped to the ground by Cincinnati lineman Josh Tupou and his head once again bounced off the ground. This time, Tagovailoa would stay down from the brain-rattling tackle and would need to be stretchered off the field.

Tua Tagovailoa SCARY Head Injury vs Bengals (Carted Off)#prayersfortua pic.twitter.com/D4pgJbEdhV — The Big Homie Jack (@challe_jack) September 30, 2022

His latest concussion occurred on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers. Linebacker Kingsley Enagbare tackled Tagovailoa to the turf as he dumped the football off to one of his receivers. His head banged harshly off the ground again.

That head injury is keeping Tagovailoa from playing during Wild Card weekend.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

The news of Tagovailoa being ruled out for Sunday’s contest against Buffalo puts the nail in the coffin for Miami’s season. The Bills are too good to fold to a team that’s without their star quarterback. (RELATED: Europe Has Its Own American Football League. They Named One Team The ‘Seamen’)

I believe this playoff game could get ugly really quickly. I’m unsure if it will be as bad as Georgia’s 65-7 shellacking of TCU during the National Championship game, but a multiple-touchdown victory seems very likely for Buffalo now.