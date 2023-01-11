Editorial

REPORT: Miami Dolphins’ Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Playoff Game

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Seth Roy Contributor
The Miami Dolphins will reportedly be without their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa was unable to pass concussion protocol and will miss his third consecutive game, according to senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is preparing to start for the injured Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa has been plagued with head injuries all season long. The first incident occurred during week three of the regular season when Buffalo linebacker, Matt Milano, knocked Tagovailoa to the ground after rushing to sack him.

Tagovailoa stoop up and feel right back to the ground after having the back of his head bounce off the turf.

The second head injury occurred just days later during a game on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was whipped to the ground by Cincinnati lineman Josh Tupou and his head once again bounced off the ground. This time, Tagovailoa would stay down from the brain-rattling tackle and would need to be stretchered off the field.

His latest concussion occurred on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers. Linebacker Kingsley Enagbare tackled Tagovailoa to the turf as he dumped the football off to one of his receivers. His head banged harshly off the ground again.

That head injury is keeping Tagovailoa from playing during Wild Card weekend.

The news of Tagovailoa being ruled out for Sunday’s contest against Buffalo puts the nail in the coffin for Miami’s season. The Bills are too good to fold to a team that’s without their star quarterback. (RELATED: Europe Has Its Own American Football League. They Named One Team The ‘Seamen’)

I believe this playoff game could get ugly really quickly. I’m unsure if it will be as bad as Georgia’s 65-7 shellacking of TCU during the National Championship game, but a multiple-touchdown victory seems very likely for Buffalo now.