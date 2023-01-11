EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Anti-CRT Bill Requiring School Districts To Publicly Post Curriculum

A group of House Republicans, led by Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, introduced legislation Wednesday that would require school districts to publicly post their curriculums online.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, titled Curriculum Review of Teachings (CRT) Transparency Act, would require local school districts to post the curriculum for each grade of their elementary and secondary schools online on a publicly accessible website. It would also direct the Secretary of Education to consider the school system’s compliance with this requirement when awarding Title 1 funding to states and local school districts.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught in the classroom. It’s clear bureaucrats and teachers’ unions have no reservations about putting divisive material such as critical race theory in front of our children that seeks to put people in groups based on skin color or gender,” Fitzgerald told the Caller before introducing the bill.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The CRT Transparency Act will solve this problem by helping parents get a straight answer about what their children are hearing in school,” Fitzgerald added. (RELATED: Most High School Students Say They Were Taught Critical Race Theory: POLL)

The legislation has 19 cosponsors, including Reps. Virginia Foxx, Jeff Duncan, Michael Waltz, Bill Posey, Tom Tiffany, Carlos Gimenez, Darrell Issa, Michael Guest, Dan Bishop, Bryan Steil, Mike Carey, Andrew Clyde, Maria Salazar, Mike Bost, Scott Perry, Chris Smith, Ronny Jackson, Wesley Hunt and Matt Gaetz. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Introduces Executive Order Combatting CRT On First Day In Office)

According to a City Journal poll released in October, most high school students reported being taught CRT. 90% of the students said they had either been taught or heard about CRT in school, the poll states.