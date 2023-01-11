‘Serial Monster’: Pointed-Teeth Michigan Man Facing 20 New Charges Including Running A Sex-Trafficking Ring

Michael Barajas, a Michigan man known for his pointed-teeth, is facing 20 new charges related to human trafficking after another victim came forward.

Barajas was arrested in December when a 20-year old pregnant woman escaped allegedly from his captivity after she disappeared around Thanksgiving. The woman was allegedly tied to a bed and sexually assaulted for three weeks before successfully escaping and alerting authorities, Fox 2 reported.

A disturbing case to say the least. Filed teeth suspect, Michael Barajas, accused of running a rape gang. Sheriff Swanson putting cuffs on him and two other suspects. They’re searching for a fourth suspect and a person of interest. https://t.co/HBYe18pAXo — Blake Keller WNEM (@blakekellertv) January 11, 2023

After Barajas was arrested, another victim came forward Jan. 3 with a similar story of captivity and sexual abuse. The woman alleges Barajas sexually abused her from 2003-07, beginning when she was only four years old.

She was allegedly tied down with a rope and had guns to her head while being forced to use a pacifier during sexual assaults, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson.

Her story has led to 20 new charges against Barajas, including 10 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and charges involving weapons, intimidation and bribery, Fox 2 reported. He was initially hit with seven charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to WDIV Local 4.

“The brutality, the look, the intimidation — I’ve seen nothing like it,” Swanson said. “He doesn’t stop. He will not stop. That’s why he’s a serial monster.”

Swanson announced two other suspects were arrested in connection with Barajas, who sent them to “do his bidding” and kidnap the woman who initially identified Barajas to authorities. (RELATED: Watch Passengers Burst Into Song When ‘Drunk Karen’ Gets Kicked Off Flight)

Barajas was allegedly building a human trafficking “Masaad Squad” with the two men, who have both been charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Swanson says they are still searching for another suspect and a person of interest.

Authorities are encouraging other victims of Barajas to come forward to assist with the investigation.