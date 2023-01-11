Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE Following Her Father’s Takeover Of Company

Complete and utter chaos in the WWE right now.

Just days after her father, Vince McMahon, returned as the company’s chairman of the board, his daughter Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO on Jan. 10.

Before her father made his return Jan. 6, Stephanie McMahon was also listed as the chairwoman of the sports entertainment giant. While at the head of WWE, she also shared the co-CEO role with Nick Khan, who will now be taking over as the company’s sole CEO.

At least for now, her husband and WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque still remains in charge of booking decisions when it comes to the promotion’s television storylines — a position that he took over from Vince McMahon after his original retirement in July 2022. Vince had previously been in charge of that role since 1982.

When Vince “retired” back in the summer of 2022, I was happy because even though I’m a Vince McMahon fan, his booking was getting more and more dull the older he got. He once brought us the glorious Attitude Era, and then eventually the product became too polished with a bunch of small dudes that nobody believed could actually fight.

Then came in Triple H, and since he’s taken over the booking, things have gotten so much better with him bringing in types such as Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman — and the updated storyline with The Bloodline under his guidance has been absolutely brilliant. Things have been a lot better for WWE since the Hall of Famer has taken over. (RELATED: WWE Announces Return Of Vince McMahon After Five-Month Retirement Stint)

But after the latest news of Stephanie McMahon resigning and the rumors of the company being sold to Saudi Arabia, it’s got me a bit nervous that all of that good booking will just go to waste.

And somewhere, AEW owner Tony Khan is smiling:

WWE sold to the Saudis? LMAO. We won. pic.twitter.com/0L0hhdTuy2 — TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) January 11, 2023

With that being said though, you have to respect the power play of Vince McMahon to just return and snatch back his company like a complete boss, and if the rumors are true, selling the company so his daughter won’t have control — you know those Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression storylines with those two were real. They actually hate each other, you can tell, and it looks like Vince McMahon might have finally won the battle.

PLOT TWIST: This whole scenario is a storyline.

Now that would be epic. Doubt it, but if it is, what brilliant booking.