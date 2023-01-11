‘Y’all Are Wild’: Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Sends Twitter Into Frenzy With Just One Picture

One photo really can speak 1,000 words.

A 26-year-old New Orleans Saints reporter by the name of Aileen Hnatiuk has been making waves online (and even has fans ditching their NFL teams for the Saints) after a photo of her signing off New Orleans’ season has been circulating online.

In fact, it has nearly six million views.

Hnatiuk is a Florida native, according to The Sun, so it’s pretty dope as a Floridian myself that I can brag that she’s from the Sunshine State — though it’s not really surprising, there’s plenty of beautiful women in Florida.

Which brings me to this question: How the hell did my Miami Dolphins let this one slide through the cracks?

The New Orleans Saints better be grateful that they landed this gem of a reporter, because quite frankly, she should have never left the state of Florida. If not my Dolphins, she should have at least been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Jacksonville Jaguars. (RELATED: Retiring NFL Legend JJ Watt Breaks Down In Tears After Coaches Show Him Special Video Before Last Game)

Honestly, all three franchises should be ashamed of themselves for letting this beaut out of Florida.

How do you let this slip away?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aileen Hnatiuk (@aileenhnatiuk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aileen Hnatiuk (@aileenhnatiuk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aileen Hnatiuk (@aileenhnatiuk)

Got me over here like:

I am officially a Saints fan. pic.twitter.com/jAK7Za6Yic — God’s Gift 🙏🏿 (@Tommy_W1587) January 11, 2023

Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars… We screwed up with this one massively as an entire state.