California Boy Swept Away By Flood Had Tragic Last Words For Mom

The five-year-old California boy who was tragically swept away in flood waters had heart-wrenching words for his mother just seconds before the tragedy.

The tragic incident unfolded Monday when Lindsy Doan tried to take her son Kyle to school. Doan saw that the San Marcos Road was covered with flowing water, but did not think it appeared any deeper than normal and tried to drive over it, according to the Orange County Register. The flood waters, however, swept up her Chevy Traverse, causing her to lose control of the car. The SUV was swept into a sycamore tree, pinning mother and son, according to the report.

Doan said although the windows wouldn’t work, she managed to get her door open and hug a tree. She reportedly then told Kyle to climb into the front seat and managed to grab his hand, but the current swept Kyle around the other side of the tree.

But Kyle tried to reassure his worried mom, she told the outlet.

“Mom, it’s okay,” Kyle reportedly told his mom. “Just be calm.”

Suddenly, Kyle was swept away. Authorities have not found Kyle, though more than 100 people have been searching for him. As of Wednesday they’ve found one his Nike shoes, according to the report.

Doan said she immediately let go of the tree to try and save Kyle, who could not swim.

A heartbreaking search continues in California for 5-year-old Kyle Doan. The young boy slipped from his mother’s arms during a rescue attempt in a flood: “His last words to me were, ‘Mommy, it’s going to be OK. Just be calm and everything will be OK.'” pic.twitter.com/HMvph2tQff — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 12, 2023

“I saw his head kind of floating and he was looking at me because he was going backwards,” she recounted, according to the outlet. “I was trying to keep my head above the water, but the currents kept pulling me down. And after a while I didn’t see Kyle or what was going on.” (RELATED: California Braces For ‘Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Snow’ As Death Toll Hits 18 From Non-Stop Storms)

Doan’s screams alerted a neighbor, who said he saw Doan struggling to stay afloat and another body floating in the middle of the creek that appeared lifeless, according to the Orange County Register.

Neil Collins said his wife called 911 while he and some orchard workers rescued Doan using a rope. Collins reportedly said Doan was hysterical.

“Yesterday I got to the point where I think I ran out of tears,” Doan told The Associated Press. “I just don’t know what to expect anymore. I mean, I’ve tried to do a Google search: how long can a child not eat? How long can they be in wet clothes?”

“We’re worried because I don’t know if they’re going to be able to find him.”