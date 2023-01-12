‘The Lucy Show’ Actress Dead At 98

Veteran stage and screen actress Carole Cook died of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, at the age of 98.

Cook was a protégé of Lucille Ball and was best known for her roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-1968 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-1974, according to Variety. Cook had an extensive acting portfolio that included a prominent film role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the romantic comedy, “Sixteen Candles.” Other prominent film credits include appearances in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend” and “American Gigolo.”

Cook also appeared in the films “The Gauntlet,” “Grandview, U.S.A.,” “Summer Lovers” and “A Very Sordid Wedding.”

Her television presence was equally impressive. Cook guest starred on “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” “U.S. Marshal,” “Daniel Boone,” “My World and Welcome to It,” and “That Girl,” according to Variety.

The talented actress lent her skill to popular shows “Baretta,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Knight Rider,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “The Love Boat,” “The A-Team,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Cooke shared her passion for stage acting with her husband Tom, and together, they co-starred in “The Lion in Winter” as well as “The Gin Game.” (RELATED: Legendary Musician Jeff Beck Dead At 78)

The beloved star was also credited for creating the role of Maggie Jones in the Tony-Award winning musical “42nd Street” and played the role of Blanche Daly on Broadway’s “Romantic Comedy.”

The famous actress immersed herself in the world of theater and performed in “70 Girls 70,” “Call Me Madam,’ “Pal Joey,” and “Follies,” as well as “The Boys From Syracuse” “Kismet,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Father’s Day,” to name a few.

Cook is survived by her husband Tom, stepson Christopher Troupe and his wife Becky, sister Regina Cocanougher and several nieces and nephews, Variety reported.