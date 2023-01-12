The Glorious Cleveland Guardians Stadium Renovations Include Living Rooms, Flashy Restaurants And Loads Of Bars

I’m thinking I need to take a trip to Cleveland in the next couple of years.
Not only are the Cleveland Guardians gearing up for the upcoming 2023 MLB season, but on Jan. 12 the franchise announced its final plans for the “Progressive Field Reimagined” project.
During a press conference, several executives from the Guardians unveiled their future renovations at Progressive Field. These renovations will place a strong emphasis on “social experiences” — which include some of the flashiest things you’ll see at a baseball game. We’re talking bars, living rooms, bars, fly-ass restaurants, bars, some of the dopest hangout spots that you’ll chill in and did I mention bars?
The renovations won’t begin until the end of the 2023 campaign, with everything being done by Opening Day 2025.
The future of Progressive Field is here. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/0GV378FKRO
— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 12, 2023
“Cleveland?!,” my wife said when I told her we need to go to Cleveland in 2025.
Hey, you can’t blame her. Down here in Florida, we’re spoiled with sunshine, palm trees and beaches. Why would anybody in their right mind want to leave this beautiful state to go to … Cleveland? (*fake cough* LeBron! *fake cough*) (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Declares Notre Dame Football As The Worst Fan Base In Sports, And She’s Absolutely Correct)
But I mean, come on, getting drunk at a baseball game is already fun, but The Land just made it even better by giving us sofas to lie down on after we hurl with a big ass TV screen right in front of us to get us sick again — it’s absolutely fantastic!
Cleveland, you just sold a couple of tickets for the 2025 season (pending the wife’s approval, of course).