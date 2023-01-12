The Glorious Cleveland Guardians Stadium Renovations Include Living Rooms, Flashy Restaurants And Loads Of Bars

I’m thinking I need to take a trip to Cleveland in the next couple of years.

Not only are the Cleveland Guardians gearing up for the upcoming 2023 MLB season, but on Jan. 12 the franchise announced its final plans for the “Progressive Field Reimagined” project.

During a press conference, several executives from the Guardians unveiled their future renovations at Progressive Field. These renovations will place a strong emphasis on “social experiences” — which include some of the flashiest things you’ll see at a baseball game. We’re talking bars, living rooms, bars, fly-ass restaurants, bars, some of the dopest hangout spots that you’ll chill in and did I mention bars?

The renovations won’t begin until the end of the 2023 campaign, with everything being done by Opening Day 2025.

The future of Progressive Field is here. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/0GV378FKRO — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 12, 2023

“Cleveland?!,” my wife said when I told her we need to go to Cleveland in 2025.