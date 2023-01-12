CNN Host Confronts Rep. Jayapal With Old Tweet As DOJ Announces Special Counsel To Investigate Biden

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota confronted Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal about an old tweet criticizing former President Donald Trump for allegedly endangering national security over his handling of classified documents.

President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys allegedly discovered several classified documents on Nov. 2 while packing files and subsequently notified the National Archives and Record Administration, CNN reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Several of the classified documents allegedly held materials related to the Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom. Biden was reportedly unaware the documents had been discovered and was notified via the White House counsel’s office.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel on Thursday to investigate the documents.

Jayapal argued that “there are clear differences here in how this president is handling it and we’ll just have to wait for the special counsel to do his work,” according to Mediaite. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Demand AG Garland Explain Why Biden Doc Story Was Hidden Before Midterms)

But Camerota then pressed Jayapal on a September tweet in which she said, “Donald Trump stole classified documents. He put not only our national security at risk, but the security and safety of our allies around the world.”

Donald Trump stole classified documents. He put not only our national security at risk, but the security and safety of our allies around the world. He must be held accountable to the full extent of the law.https://t.co/azurajzsF2 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 7, 2022

“He must be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” she added.

Camerota then confronted Jayapal over her tweet.

“Should President Biden be held to that same standard?” Camerota asked. “I mean, you said President Trump stole the classified documents. Isn’t it possible that President Biden is putting our national security at risk, also?”

“I absolutely think that is why the Department of Justice has appointed the special counsel,” Jayapal said. “That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a problem here, and certainly there’s a political problem for all of us as Democrats, but I do think that there are significant differences, and I do think it’s important to look at the fact this president is cooperating completely with the investigation.”