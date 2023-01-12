Dem Rep Claims Classified Docs Could Have Been ‘Planted’ In Biden Garage

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia told a Fox News reporter Thursday that classified documents could have been “planted” in President Joe Biden’s garage.

“I’m suspicious of the timing of it,” Johnson told Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn. “I’m also aware of the fact that things can be planted on people … things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently. That may be what has occurred here. I’m not ruling that out. But … I’m open in terms of the investigation … needs to be investigated.” (RELATED: ‘Republicans Are Behind It’: Sunny Hostin Asks If GOP Planted Classified Docs In Biden’s Garage)

The White House confirmed Thursday that a second batch of classified documents were found in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, the second revelation of the sort in three days. Lawyers cleaning out Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank, discovered classified documents in November, CNN reported.

WATCH:

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to look into the classified documents.

“It is refreshing to see the Department of Justice restored from its politicization during the Trump years, and I applaud Attorney General Garland for acting swiftly in appointing a special counsel to investigate the Biden document discoveries,” Johnson said.

FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8 as part of an investigation into allegations that classified materials had been taken from the White House when former President Donald Trump left office in January 2021.

Johnson once asked if deploying additional troops to Guam would cause the island to capsize during a 2007 hearing.

