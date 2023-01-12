Dem Rep Claims GOP Wants To Create ‘Government Mandated Pregnancies’

New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries claimed Thursday that Republicans want to create “government mandated pregnancies.”

Jeffries criticized Republicans after the GOP-led House passed two bills yesterday relating to abortions. One bill would condemn the attacks on pro-life centers and other affiliated agencies while the other requires healthcare providers treat infants who survive abortions as they would any other patient.

“They made it clear they’re going to do everything possible to impose a nationwide ban on abortion, detonate reproductive freedom, criminalize abortion care and impose government mandated pregnancies on the American people. That’s what their legislation yesterday was all about,” Jeffries claimed. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Interrupts Reporter Mid-Sentence For Using Term ‘Pro-Life’)

WATCH:

Other Democrats took umbrage with the legislation, with New York Rep. Jerry Nadler saying the problem with the second piece of legislation is that babies who survive an abortion receive treatment “which may not be appropriate.”

While the legislation says the child must immediately be admitted to a hospital and any health care professional must do their due diligence to “preserve the life and health of the child” as they would to “any other child born alive at the same gestational age,” Nadler says it puts them at risk.

“The problem with this bill is not that it provides any new protections for infants, the problem with this bill is that it endangers some infants by stating that that infant must immediately be brought to the hospital where, where, depending on the circumstances, that may not be the right thing to do for the health and survival of that infant.”