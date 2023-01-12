EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Chairman James Comer Introduces Legislation To Bar Illegal Immigrants From Voting In D.C.

Kentucky Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer will introduce a resolution Thursday that would prevent illegal immigrants and noncitizens from voting in the nation’s capital.

The Washington D.C. City Council voted in October to pass D.C. Act 24-640, District of Columbia Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which would allow illegal immigrants and legal non-citizens to vote in local elections. There are at least 50,000 noncitizens living in the District, according to The Washington Post.

Comer’s resolution will address that issue. If it passes the House and Senate and the president signs it, it will prevent D.C. Act 24-640 from ever taking effect.

“Voting is a pillar of American democracy and a constitutional right that undeniably needs to be protected and preserved for citizens of this country,” Comer told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On DC Mayor Bowser To Reject Bills That Allow Illegal Immigrants To Vote)

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The D.C. Council’s reckless decision to allow non-U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants the right to vote in local elections is an attack on the foundation of this republic. This move by the Council is irresponsible and will only exacerbate the ongoing border crisis, subvert the voices of American citizens, and open the door for foreign adversaries to peddle influence in our nation’s capital. It should go without saying: Only Americans should have the power to influence local policy and guide their hard-earned taxpayer dollars to important initiatives. All Members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, should strongly oppose this radical effort by the D.C. Council and support this Joint Resolution,” Comer added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Republicans, Kevin McCarthy Plan November Surprise For DC Mayor Bowser)

In October, Comer and a group of House Republicans sent a letter to Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. In the letter, the lawmakers criticized two bills passed by the D.C. city council allowing illegal immigrants to vote in D.C. local elections, including for mayor and city council, and urged her to reject them. The letter was first obtained by the Daily Caller.

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton will introduce the Senate companion to this resolution.