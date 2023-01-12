Joy Reid: GOP Is Upset Because DOJ Dared ‘To Investigate Conservatives’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid admitted Thursday that Republicans’ fears that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and other agencies are “investigating” conservatives are accurate.

Reid lamented the creation of the new House subcommittee on the “weaponization” of the federal government.

“Since taking power, House Republicans haven’t focused on inflation at all,” Reid claimed. “Choosing instead to vote for defunding the IRS, but really IRS employees based off bogus fears than an army of militarized tax collectors are coming for the middle class. While also voting on anti-abortion bills and approving a weaponization panel to investigate federal law enforcement and national security agencies for daring to investigate conservatives, and of course, Donald Trump.”

The Republican-led House approved Tuesday the creation of the subcommittee to investigate alleged “weaponization” of the federal government. The resolution passed 221-211 along party lines. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said the committee is about protecting the first amendment and previously noted how parents have been labeled as possible domestic terrorists for opposing critical race theory in schools.

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds told Reid on Tuesday that the purpose of the committee was to hold the government accountable and expose the government’s alleged involvement in suppressing free speech on Twitter.

Reid, however, has been firm in her opposition to the committee. During her Wednesday monologue, she explained in detail how the FBI “can go wrong” and tried to allegedly get Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to commit suicide. She also noted the FBI launched a deep years-long investigation into the Civil Rights icon for no good reason. Reid, however, then tore into Republicans for wanting to investigate the FBI.