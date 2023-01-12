Las Vegas High School Senior Dies After Suddenly Collapsing In Bathroom Days Earlier

A Las Vegas high school senior died unexpectedly on Jan. 8, several days after suffering cardiac arrest at school.

Jordan Brister, 18, was found unresponsive in a bathroom after attending gym class Jan. 3, his family told KSNV.

“Staff provided Jordan with emergency medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital. Despite the efforts of first responders and the medical team at the hospital, Jordan passed away this past Sunday,” the public charter school said in a Jan. 10 statement, according to KSNV.

Brister planned on joining the military after high school, his family shared in an online fundraiser.

"Brister suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why," the post said. "Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened."

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not ruled on the cause of Brister’s death, as of Jan. 10.

Brister’s death is the second reported death of a high school student in Clark County within the span of a few days, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, collapsed during a flag football game Jan. 5 and died later that night, reported the outlet. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Jan. 9 that Hughes died of a congenital heart condition.