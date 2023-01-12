Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

The daughter of rock icon Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, died Thursday at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, according to reports.

Presley was reportedly rushed to the hospital Thursday after she went into full cardiac arrest. Sources close to the situation said someone on-scene administered epinephrine at least once to help Presley regain her pulse, TMZ reported. Paramedics reportedly performed CPR at her Calabasas residence before she was taken to the hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Presley’s mom, Priscilla, said in a statement to PEOPLE Magazine.

Lisa Marie Presley has died according to family sources … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/abaQ5Cjzkc — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2023

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers,” she added.

Presley was last seen publicly on Tuesday at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, attending the star-studded event with her mother. Lisa Marie and Priscilla were there to show support for actor Austin Butler, who portrayed Lisa Marie’s father in the hit film “Elvis.”

Presley’s death comes just days after her father would’ve turned 88.

Presley lost her son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020 at the age of 27 to suicide. Presley leaves behind her daughter Riley and her young twin daughters.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.