REPORT: Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest And Requiring CPR

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into full cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital Thursday.

Sources close to the situation said someone on-scene administered epinephrine at least once to help Presley regain a pulse, according to TMZ. Paramedics the reportedly performed CPR at Presley’s Calabasas residence before transporting her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time, according to TMZ.

#UPDATE: We’re told Lisa Marie Presley went into “full arrest” … our sources say someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Presley regain a pulse. https://t.co/aTUn6rgXB3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was last spotted at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. She attended the event with her mother.

Famous actor Austin Butler portrayed her father, the King of Rock n’ Roll, in the hit film “Elvis.” The family was there to show support for his dedication to the role. (RELATED: Johnny Depp ‘Devastated’ After Being At Bedside While Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Died)

54-year-old Presley has three children.

We’ll monitor the situation as it continues to unfold.