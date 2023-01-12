Oakland Athletics Move Step Closer To Relocating To Las Vegas, Eyeing $1 Billion Dome Stadium On Strip

It’s looking like Vegas might land another sports team soon.

Over the past few years, the city of Las Vegas has been extraordinarily successful in getting professional sports franchises — and this after decades of struggling to get one because of being, well, Sin City (mainly the gambling). In the NFL, they landed the Las Vegas Raiders, and in the NHL, they have the Vegas Golden Knights — who actually made the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season of existence.

But they’re not done, because it appears they could soon add to their collection via Major League Baseball.

The Oakland Athletics have talked with several site owners about a possible location in Las Vegas, particularly on the Strip, but over the past few months, the A’s have narrowed down their list to two specific sites — right next to Phil Ruffin’s Circus Circus, and the second being at Tropicana, which was recently purchased by Bally’s Corporation.

Now, it appears that the Athletics have zoned in on one location: Tropicana, with talks between the A’s and Ruffin’s camp being dead, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

And on top of that, the Athletics are eyeing a $1 billion domed stadium, because you better believe that it gets hot as hell in Vegas in the summer.

The Oakland A’s narrowed their stadium search in Las Vegas to the Tropicana and the Las Vegas Festival Grounds but are focused on building a $1 billion domed ballpark at the Tropicana location, according to @mickakers. pic.twitter.com/QZATmTvHzU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 11, 2023

I just wrote about how I need to take a trip to Cleveland because they’re making some sweet renovations to their stadium, and I need to add Las Vegas to the list now.

I went to Vegas one time with my wife during New Year’s weekend a couple of years ago and I remember walking up the Strip, and boy, what an experience it is being surrounded by all of the big buildings and bright lights. If you’ve never done it, I highly suggest you do so at least once in your life — it’s one hell of an experience.

But I’m thinking … If it was that much fun walking up the Strip, how much more fun would it be if you threw a baseball game into the mix? (RELATED: The Glorious Cleveland Guardians Stadium Renovations Include Living Rooms, Flashy Restaurants And Loads Of Bars)

I can just imagine how fun it would be. You have one of those famous (and very large) Vegas drinks and you’re walking down Tropicana Ave., and then you get to a baseball stadium and experience that atmosphere with all of the fans right in the middle of all of the action on the Strip, oh my God!

This is too exciting!