‘Operation Ghost Busted’: Major Drug Investigation Leads To 76 Indictments In Georgia

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted 76 defendants following a large-scale drug trafficking investigation in Georgia, according to a Wednesday press release.

The indictments come after a two-year-long investigation titled “Operation Ghost Busted,” which looked into gang-related drug trafficking plaguing the Brunswick, Georgia, area, the press release noted.

Operation Ghost Busted primarily targeted a gang known as the Ghost Face Gangsters, a group of white supremacists who are believed to be behind a multitude of drug-related and violent crimes.

All 76 suspects indicted are charged with “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a Quantity of Fentanyl, Heroin, and Alprazolam,” a DOJ press release reads.

Prosecutors say the suspects include members of the Ghost Face Gangsters and other gangs such as the Gangster Disciples, the Bloods, and the Aryan Brotherhood.

Over a two-year period, “investigators from multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies collaborated to identify a sprawling drug trafficking network operating in south Georgia counties including Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge, and Ware.”

The drug conspiracy was established inside and outside Georgia prisons with the help of one correctional officer, who is currently facing a life sentence for murder. (RELATED: Two Injured In ‘Gang’ Shooting At Uvalde’s Memorial Park)

The indictment led to “the forfeiture of 43 seized firearms, one vehicle, and more than $53,000 in cash.”

The FBI Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force spearheaded the investigation.