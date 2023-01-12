Overwhelming Majority Of Republican Voters Don’t Want Ronna McDaniel As RNC Chair: POLL

A majority of Republican voters do not support Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel running for a fourth term, according to a recent poll.

Of 1,072 respondents, only 14% support McDaniel’s campaign for reelection, according to a Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action poll. The respondents would rather see Harmeet Dhillon as the next RNC chairwoman, with 86% of respondents saying she has their support. (RONNA MCDANIEL: I Went To The Southern Border. Here’s What Joe Biden Won’t Tell You)

“The era of the establishment is over. The grassroots are pushing back and making their voices heard. And—contrary to what Ronna McDaniel has stated publicly—the leadership of the RNC should ultimately reflect the will of the Republican voter and move Republicans forward at the ballot box,” President of Convention of States Mark Meckler said in a release.

Emma Vaughn, a spokesperson for McDaniel’s reelection campaign, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that despite the results of the poll, members of the RNC are supporting McDaniel.

“Members of the 168 rallied around the Chairwoman because of her unprecedented investments in the grassroots, election integrity, and minority communities, and for taking on Big Tech and the biased Commission on Presidential Debates,” Vaughn told the DCNF. “Member support for the Chairwoman has grown since her announcement and she will continue speaking with each and every member about how the party can continue building upon our investments and make the necessary improvements to compete and win in 2024.”

On Thursday, 30 Republican Jewish leaders sent a letter to the 168 RNC members expressing their support for McDaniel.

“We urge the Republican National Committee to re-elect Ronna McDaniel at the upcoming RNC Winter Meeting for reasons that are important for our country and for Jews in America and our country’s most reliable ally Israel,” the letter obtained by the DCNF read.

McDaniel has been the RNC chair since 2017 and is currently running for her fourth term, while Dhillon, who leads the Republican National Lawyers Association, announced in December that she is running against McDaniel. The election will take place in late January.

Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, announced in November that he would be running against McDaniel.

The poll, which sampled GOP and GOP primary voters, was conducted from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11 and has a margin of error of 2.9%.

Dhillon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.