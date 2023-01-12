The Chainsmokers Admit To Having Threesomes With Fans

Alex Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart from the famous electronic duo The Chainsmokers admitted they have had threesomes with fans during Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Pall and Taggert told host Alexandra Cooper that they’ve engaged in wild threesomes together and admitted this happened on more than one occasion. “It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms,” Pall said. The duo spoke candidly about their sex lives, and Pall was quoted as saying “It’s been a long time,” before he said, “It’s weird I’m not gonna lie.”

The Chainsmokers reveal they’ve had threesomes with fans multiple times. pic.twitter.com/jKY0FPzWXZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

Pall attempted to explain how he and Taggart went from playing together musically to playing together sexually.

“In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios,” he said on the podcast.

He went onto recall one of the many intimate moments. “I think we were like, ‘What the fuck just happened?’ Pall said, and went on to claim that he was surprised at the progression of the sexual acts “because they were never planned.” (RELATED: REPORT: Nick Carter Sued For Alleged Sexual Battery)

THE CHAINSMOKERS🔥 Get ready to laugh your ass off. Cheating, Threesomes, & Toxic Ex’s. WATCH NOW- https://t.co/PPijy9e7gl @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/2JtaqL7tRb — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) January 11, 2023

The duo described various sexual encounters they had shared and confessed they had hooked up with some of their fans during the early days of their success. Taggert admitted to having sex with fans, but then walked his comments back slightly.

“I don’t think we’ve ever hooked up with a diehard fan … no one wearing merch or anything,” he said.