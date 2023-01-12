‘You Sat On This Information For More Than 2 Months’: Newsmax Reporter Grills Karine Jean-Pierre Over Biden Docs

Newsmax’s James Rosen grilled White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday, asking why the administration waited months to inform the public that classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president had been found at an unsecured location.

Biden’s personal attorneys allegedly discovered several classified documents while packing files and subsequently notified the National Archives and Record Administration, CNN reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar wit the matter. The documents were discovered on Nov. 2 at the Penn Biden Center, Biden’s think tank in Washington, D.C.

Several of the classified documents allegedly contained material related to the Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom. Biden was reportedly unaware that the documents had been discovered and was notified via the White House counsel’s office.

The president’s lawyers searched his Wilmington, Delaware, residence after the Penn Biden discovery, where they found a second tranche of classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Thursday to investigate the documents.

Jean-Pierre told another reporter that Biden’s lawyers voluntarily told the Department of Justice about the documents and have been cooperating with the DOJ.

“Nobody’s questioning that, that’s not what we’re asking about,” the reporter said. “We’re asking about —” (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Need To Have This Confrontation’: KJP And CBS Reporter Get Into Heated Spat About Classified Docs)

“I’m telling you that there’s a process, I just laid out the process, what the process is, and I’m —” Jean-Pierre said before the reporter chimed in again.

“I’m asking about the public process,” the reporter said.

“We were trying to do this by the book and it was ongoing process. I’m not going to get beyond that but that is how this works,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Rosen then chimed in, asking, “How can you say this was transparent when you sat on this information for more than two months?”

Jean-Pierre ignored the question and moved onto another reporter.