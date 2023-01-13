Dan Le Batard Praises Vince Wilfork For How Much He Loves His Wife, Just To Hilariously Be Told That He’s Now Divorced

This is absolutely hilarious.

Okay, so former New England Patriots star defensive lineman Vince Wilfork appeared on the Jan. 12 edition of “Dan Le Batard & Friends,” and one of the reasons why I love LeBatard so much is the fact that he likes to cut into the human side of an athlete.

He’ll get into stuff and talk about certain topics that most aren’t willing to in the sports world. Quite frankly, he’s a (bleeping) legend. As a matter of fact, he’s why I use the term “(bleeping)” in my blogs — I love that guy. Hell, he’s the reason why I even got into sports media to begin with.

Well anyways, this is exactly what he did with Wilfork and historically, with Le Batard, interviews like this can go really well, but they also can go really bad (in a good way). This one went the way of the latter, which transitioned into absolute hilarity.

“I have always enjoyed the way that you talk about your wife and your relationship. So I will ask you now. How romantic is Vince Wilfork?” Le Batard asked.

“Vince Wilfork is very romantic,” Wilfork responded. “You can’t see that?”

Then things got good.

Today on the show: a WORLD-CLASS uncomfortable moment between Dan and Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) 😂😂😂 📺 https://t.co/5criV2cGWk pic.twitter.com/uI54SUxlg6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 12, 2023

“You are very comfortable talking about how you met your wife, how much you love her, how important she is to you,” Le Batard said. “That’s the reason I asked the question — I’ve always admired that about you. You have no problems whatsoever professing your love.”

“Well, the thing is,” Wilfork said. “I got a new wife now. Me and Bianca didn’t make it.”

I died.

I’ve seen several people and news outlets label this situation as “cringe” or “embarrassing,” but to Le Batard (and our particular realm of not taking sports too seriously), this is absolute content gold.

And if you don’t get it:

Le Batard was absolutely loving this. This is his show in a nutshell, stuff like this happens all the time, and that’s just one of the reasons why I love this man so much. It’s all content, baby. Beautiful crash content, which Dan also helped me become a fan of, or at least he elevated my fandom that was already there. And he also taught me how to use it.

To the fans of my hot take artistry, you can thank Dan Le Batard — true Miami royalty — for being my inspiration to get into sports journalism. Years later, and here I am a sports blogger for a brand like the Daily Caller, and might I say so myself, I’m quite the needle mover. And I owe a lot of that to my man Dan Le Batard. (RELATED: Tom Brady’s ‘New Girlfriend’ Veronika Rajek Smacks Back At Haters Who Call Her Assets Fake, Gets Her Doctor Involved)

I don’t mean to get all sentimental and everything, but with this being my first time covering this legend since working at the Caller, I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to just say — thank you.

Thank you, Dan. You’re a (bleeping) legend.