REPORT: Kanye West Secretly Got Married

Kanye West and Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori reportedly exchanged vows in a private ceremony.

The couple didn’t obtain an official marriage license, but they did exchange vows in a ceremony and have dedicated their lives to one another, according to TMZ. West was also spotted wearing a wedding ring when he and Censori arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Kanye West isn’t just hanging around town with a mystery blonde, he’s also married to her — they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/J83MfXDA0H — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2023

Sources close to the situation revealed that West is already treating Censori as his wife. The two have been spotted getting cozy with one another, and sources close to the situation revealed the ring symbolizes Kanye’s commitment to her and solidifies the union they made in their private ceremony, TMZ reported.

West has taken his new relationship full circle by commemorating his love in a song. The artist and designer released a new song titled “Censori Overload” last month as a public tribute to his new lady, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Announces Once Secret Wedding)

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. This comes only 2 months after his divorce with Kim Kardashian‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/shsevTFwBf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 13, 2023

The lyrics in the single don’t directly address their relationship but there are sections of the song that offer some insight about West’s intentions. One particular line reads, “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage,'” which may be a clue as to why the couple rushed a quick wedding ceremony, TMZ noted.

Neither West nor Censori have publicly declared their relationship status.