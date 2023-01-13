Kevin Spacey Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Seven Additional Sex Charges

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded “not guilty” to seven more sex offense charges Friday in UK court.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared at Southwark Crown Court by video link and entered his not-guilty plea to one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault, according to the CBC.

The alleged sexual assaults took place between 2001 and 2004. The 63-year-old actor expressly denied any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.

This brings the total number of charges against Spacey to 12, according to CTV News. Spacey has already pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting three men between 2004 and 2015 during his tenure as the artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Spacey is scheduled to stand trial June 6, which is expected take between three and four weeks, according to CTV News.

The widely publicized trial is expected to be held at the Old Bailey, a venue frequently used for the most high-profile criminal trials in the region.

Spacey was released on bail and given permission to return to the United States at the conclusion of his preliminary hearing in June. The actor has residences in London and the U.S.