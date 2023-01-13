King Charles Steps Out In Dinosaur-Print Tie

King Charles III walked out into Castle Rising, United Kingdom, on Sunday showcasing a dinosaur-print tie that he reportedly received from his grandchildren.

Charles appeared at Castle Rising to attend a Church service with his wife and sported a light pink tie printed with blue dinosaurs, Hello Magazine reported. The King completed his outfit with a checkered shirt and long brown overcoat.

The outlet speculated that he may have received the tie from his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as a Christmas gift. Prince George has apparently had a fascination with the prehistoric era since his meeting with British Broadcaster David Attenborough, and Prince Louis has apparently shown Jurassic enthusiasm since spending a day at the National History Museum with his nanny, Maria Borallo, Hello noted. (RELATED: Doctor’s Office Meant To Text Patients ‘Merry Christmas.’ Instead It Told Them They Had ‘Aggressive Lung Cancer’)

“He brought out his fossil collection and showed the children that, which, I think, George at the time absolutely adored – he’s got loads of dinosaur fossils,” Prince William previously told the BBC, according to the outlet.

The closeness demonstrated between Charles and his grandkids vastly differs from the relationship shown within the royal family over the past month. Prince Harry disclosed private interactions with the royals, such as an alleged physical confrontation with his brother in 2019 over his relationship with Meghan Markle. He also claimed that his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, married Charles to “rehabilitate her image.”