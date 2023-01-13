Researchers Unearth ‘Temple-Like Structure’ From Thousands Of Years Ago In Greece

Researchers may have uncovered the ancient Temple of Poseidon after reading 2,000-year-old texts on a region in western Greece, according to a Wednesday press release.

A team from Mainz University in Germany decided to investigate the Kleidi site near Samikon, Greece, after reading work from ancient Greek geographer Strabo, who referred to the sanctuary of Poseidon in his writings. Strabo wrote of “the presence of an important shrine” on the west coast of the Peloponnese.

The group “unearthed the remains of an early temple-like structure that was located within the Poseidon sanctuary site and was quite possibly dedicated to the deity himself,” according to a release from the university. Confirming that the temple belonged to Poseidon will take some time, but research is expected to continue into the future.

Evidence already suggests that waves washed against the hills around the temple until at least the 5th millennium B.C., suggesting that coastal configuration occurred at this time, the researchers noted.

Discovery of the temple of Poseidon located at the Kleidi site near Samikon in Greece Innovative direct push sensing—a new technique in geoarchaeologyhttps://t.co/2gk2fCiFMx pic.twitter.com/bBFHFixVvS — Sarah (@Sarah404BC) January 12, 2023

The region is known for large geological events that impact surrounding water sources, causing everything from earthquakes to tsunamis, the researchers noted. Studies on the coastal development of the area explored as far back as 11,600 years ago, around the time of the Younger Dryas ("mini ice age").

Researching human development before the Younger Dryas is largely left to renegade writers like Graham Hancock. The field of archaeology refuses to do any significant exploration of human development prior to the period between 12,900 and 11,600 B.C.

The evidence uncovered prior to and during this period suggests the planet went through a sudden and devastating cataclysm, which may have destroyed a precursory civilization as developed as we are today.