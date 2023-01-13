Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Lisa Marie Presley

Celebrities have flooded the internet with loving messages while sharing memories and condolences as they grieve the loss of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley passed away at 54 on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas residence. Her ex-husband administered CPR as medical professionals were called to her aid. Medics administered epinephrine and rushed the star to the hospital but could not save her. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla was beloved by many, including celebrities such as John Travolta, Bette Midler and the Jackson family, who have shared loving words in her honor.

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

John Travolta shared a message on Instagram that mentioned Presley’s children who are now face a future without their loving mother.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley,” Travolta wrote to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Famous artist Pink shared an emotional message expressing her profound loss.

“Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children,” she wrote.

"My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔" she wrote to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

Leah Remini touched on Presley’s struggles in a meaningful social media post.

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

Donatella Versace, Tom Hanks, and a slew of other celebrities have also posted loving messages.

The Jackson family posted a throwback photo of Presley snuggled up to Michael Jackson during the time they were together.