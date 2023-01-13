New York Times Confirms Another Key Detail Of Censored Hunter Biden Bombshell

The New York Times on Wednesday confirmed another detail about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and President Joe Biden’s meetings with Hunter Biden’s business partners that were initially reported by the New York Post.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden attended a 2015 charity dinner for the World Food Program USA with his son, Hunter Biden, and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, one of his son’s business associates, The New York Times confirmed. The confirmation echoes a revelation first reported by the New York Post in a bombshell story later censored by social media companies, while Joe Biden has denied knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business activities. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Shocking’: Fox News Contributor Reacts To ‘Coordinated Effort’ By Former Twitter Execs)

Pozharskyi, who served as Hunter Biden’s primary point of contact at Burisma, later emailed Biden to express his gratitude for “giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together,” though five of the 14 guests at the dinner told the NYT they heard no business discussions.

“I remember the vice president coming in, and he did not go around the table. He just simply waved at everybody,” Father Alex Karloutsos of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America told the New York Times.

The New York Post initially reported on an email from Pozharskyi on Oct, 14, 2020, in an article based on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a computer repair shop that was later censored by Twitter and other social media sites, who claimed the material was hacked. Contents from the laptop’s hard drive were authenticated by a cybersecurity expert consulted by the Daily Caller News Foundation later in October 2020.

Journalist Michael Schellenberger reported that the FBI paid Twitter almost $3.5 million to reimburse the company for time spent responding to requests from the agency. The documents also revealed that the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post reporting on the contents of the abandoned laptop.

The New York Times also confirmed that Joe Biden met with some of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners, as initially reported by the New York Post. Biden wrote letters of recommendation to Georgetown University and Brown University for the children of one of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates.

The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the laptop and its contents were authentic in March 2022 reports discussing an IRS investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.

