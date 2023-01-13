Proposed Bill Would Make Bringing Child To Drag Show A Misdemeanor

Republican state Sen. Dave Murman of Nebraska proposed a bill Thursday that would make it a misdemeanor to knowingly bring a child to a drag show.

LB 371 bars anyone under 19 from attending a drag show and anyone under 21 from attending if alcohol is served at the event. Businesses and nonprofits that host drag shows could also face misdemeanor charges if children are allowed in attendance as well as fines of $10,000 for each violation. (RELATED: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans The Term ‘Latinx’ From Official Government Use)

Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt filed a motion to postpone the bill indefinitely. If granted, the motion would effectively kill the bill.

I’m terrible at making predictions, but willing to bet a small sum of money the hearing for this bill will be an all-timer at the state Capitol. pic.twitter.com/5GhJXYailq — Chris Dunker (@ChrisDunkerLJS) January 12, 2023

Drag shows have come under increased scrutiny of late for allowing children to attend events often described as explicit and sexualized.

The administration of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently sent a warning letter to a venue which had scheduled drag show put on by a group that had hosted “explicit” shows for children in the state before. The letter warned the venue that it could lose its license to operate if they allowed children at their upcoming event. When reports then showed minors present at the show, the DeSantis admin told the Daily Caller they were “actively investigating this matter.”