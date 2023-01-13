REPORT: All Elite Wrestling Owner Tony Khan Looking To Buy WWE

I literally just said this the other day.

If I were Tony Khan, I would try to buy WWE. Great minds obviously think alike.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a professional wrestling promotion owned by the Khan family (and particularly run by Tony Khan), is reportedly interested in a merger with WWE and ownership of the company, according to a report from CNBC.

The Khans, who are currently owners of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and English Premier League’s Fulham F.C., could potentially have a partnership with a strategic media company with the two sharing the intellectual property, and AEW and WWE would then merge, according to the report. AEW currently has a TV distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, with their shows (“Dynamite” and “Rampage”) being held on TBS and TNT.

WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say https://t.co/yKx3XBHRlS — CNBC (@CNBC) January 13, 2023

The report also states that a merger between WWE and AEW is a “long shot,” but I do not blame Tony Khan (and his father) for trying whatsoever.

I was literally talking about this with my wife the other day when the Stephanie McMahon news broke, saying that if I was Khan and had all of his money, I would absolutely try to purchase WWE. If Tony Khan does that, he instantly becomes the new Vince McMahon — he instantly becomes the kingpin of professional wrestling (and what a power move that would be). Of course a purchase like this is going to be a “long shot,” why would Vince sell to his rival?

But you certainly can’t blame Tony Khan for trying. Hey, the opportunity is there, you’ve gotta try to take it.

Personally, I view a potential sale two ways:

1. It would be pretty cool to see Tony Khan purchase AEW and pull off such a massive power move, and just imagine the potential of a WWE and AEW merger.

2. I like the competition between WWE and AEW — I want another “Monday Night Wars”-style battle like what happened in the 90s between then-WWF and WCW. (RELATED: Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE Following Her Father’s Takeover Of Company)

With that being said though, I’m thinking I have to side with Khan, because out of all of the entities interested in purchasing WWE — Disney, Comcast, Netflix, Saudi Arabia, etc. — yeah, as you see, all of the options are pretty lame, except for Tony Khan. You know he would go all out to try and deliver a top-notch product.

And he absolutely could. It’s like this guy said:

Tony Khan buying WWE wouldn’t be so bad as long as – Triple H is head of creative

– WWE and AEW are still two complete different shows

– Vince isn’t involved with Management

– ROH/NXT still developmental

– Story telling is still strong

– Crossovers aren’t being a main focus pic.twitter.com/5xOi5bEcid — NSAStevens (@NSAStevens) January 13, 2023

Other than that, I don’t want WWE to sell. The other options suck.

Vince, if you decide to pull the trigger, please for the love of God swallow your pride and sell to Tony. I know you won’t do it because you’re an egotistical madman whom I absolutely love, but … just think about it.

But if you choose to be a prideful prick in typical heel fashion as you do so very well, hey, that works too.