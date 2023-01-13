Editorial

REPORT: All Elite Wrestling Owner Tony Khan Looking To Buy WWE

Jade Cargill and President of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan attend TBS's AEW Dynamite Los Angeles Debut After Party at The Forum on June 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Andrew Powell Contributor
I literally just said this the other day.

If I were Tony Khan, I would try to buy WWE. Great minds obviously think alike.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a professional wrestling promotion owned by the Khan family (and particularly run by Tony Khan), is reportedly interested in a merger with WWE and ownership of the company, according to a report from CNBC.

The Khans, who are currently owners of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and English Premier League’s Fulham F.C., could potentially have a partnership with a strategic media company with the two sharing the intellectual property, and AEW and WWE would then merge, according to the report. AEW currently has a TV distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, with their shows (“Dynamite” and “Rampage”) being held on TBS and TNT.

The report also states that a merger between WWE and AEW is a “long shot,” but I do not blame Tony Khan (and his father) for trying whatsoever.

I was literally talking about this with my wife the other day when the Stephanie McMahon news broke, saying that if I was Khan and had all of his money, I would absolutely try to purchase WWE. If Tony Khan does that, he instantly becomes the new Vince McMahon — he instantly becomes the kingpin of professional wrestling (and what a power move that would be). Of course a purchase like this is going to be a “long shot,” why would Vince sell to his rival?

But you certainly can’t blame Tony Khan for trying. Hey, the opportunity is there, you’ve gotta try to take it.

Personally, I view a potential sale two ways:

1. It would be pretty cool to see Tony Khan purchase AEW and pull off such a massive power move, and just imagine the potential of a WWE and AEW merger.

2. I like the competition between WWE and AEW — I want another “Monday Night Wars”-style battle like what happened in the 90s between then-WWF and WCW. (RELATED: Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE Following Her Father’s Takeover Of Company)

With that being said though, I’m thinking I have to side with Khan, because out of all of the entities interested in purchasing WWE — Disney, Comcast, Netflix, Saudi Arabia, etc. — yeah, as you see, all of the options are pretty lame, except for Tony Khan. You know he would go all out to try and deliver a top-notch product.

And he absolutely could. It’s like this guy said:

Other than that, I don’t want WWE to sell. The other options suck.

Vince, if you decide to pull the trigger, please for the love of God swallow your pride and sell to Tony. I know you won’t do it because you’re an egotistical madman whom I absolutely love, but … just think about it.

But if you choose to be a prideful prick in typical heel fashion as you do so very well, hey, that works too.