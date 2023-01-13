REPORT: Former Alabama Star Ahmaad Galloway Dead At 42

For Ahmaad Galloway … ROLL TIDE!

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star running back Ahmaad Galloway was reportedly found dead Jan. 9 in his apartment, according to a report from WVTM 13. He was 42 years old.

Teaching at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Galloway was discovered after a welfare check, Principal Susan Reid said. The cause of Galloway’s death is still under investigation.

“Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible. So, we knew something might be wrong,” said Reid. “There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue.”

During his time at the University of Alabama, Ahmaad Galloway was a standout tallying a career total of 1,830 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns over four seasons. His best campaign was in 2001, when he rushed for 881 yards and six touchdowns, according to Sports Reference College Football.

Former Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway passes at the age of 42 https://t.co/0WF37Cw0fz — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) January 11, 2023

Originally spending time as a backup to Shaun Alexander before his stardom in the NFL, Galloway was a seventh round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2003 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was forced to sit out that season because of an injury.

When Galloway returned to the gridiron, it was in NFL Europe, where he played for the Scottish Claymores, but was eventually traded from the Broncos to the then-San Diego Chargers. Galloway then moved to the Frankfurt Galaxy. However, after the 2004 season, the franchise released him. (RELATED: Michigan Acting Funny With Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Signaling Possible Move To NFL)

Galloway became a high school football coach in 2010.

Our prayers are with the family, loved ones, and former teammates of former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway. We’ve learned that he’s recently passed away. #CollegeFootball #RollTide #AlabamaFootball pic.twitter.com/NeBRQ82Evt — The Bama Standard™️🐘 (@TheBamaStandard) January 10, 2023

Sad stuff, man.