‘Stop The Sexualization Of Children’: Texas Moves To Ban Lessons On Gender Ideology, Sexual Orientation In Schools

Republican Texas Sen. Bob Hall introduced legislation Thursday barring classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

The bill also requires schools to notify parents when a child receives in-school services for physical, emotional or mental health issues and bars school employees from withholding information from parents’ about a child identifying as transgender. It comes amid growing concerns about the inclusion of classroom lessons and school activities addressing sensitive topics related to gender and sexuality which have triggered other states to restrict such activities. (RELATED: Broward School Takes Elementary Students To Gay Bar)

Under the legislation, parents could bring civil actions over unresolved complaints related to lesson plans that violate these rules or failure of school employees to inform them of issues related to their children’s health and well-being.

This session in Texas we have to stop the sexualization of children. There is a reason this is the @TexasGOP priority, and I’m 100% behind it. No drag shows, no porn in schools, no gender modification. Protect innocence and let kids be kids! #txlege — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) January 13, 2023

Republican Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton said stopping the sexualization of children was the state GOP’s top priority.

“This session in Texas we have to stop the sexualization of children. There is a reason this is the @TexasGOP priority, and I’m 100% behind it,” he wrote Friday. “No drag shows, no porn in schools, no gender modification. Protect innocence and let kids be kids!”

Florida passed similar legislation in 2021 barring classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade, sparking a wave of national blowback and the widespread adoption by media outlets of the misleading moniker “Don’t Say Gay” to refer to the bill.

Hall did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

