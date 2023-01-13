Tucker: This Is The Beginning Of The End For Joe Biden

Daily Caller co-founder and Fox New host Tucker Carlson argued Thursday that the discovery of classified documents in properties belonging to President Joe Biden may signal the end of his presidency.

Carlson started his segment suggesting that “it’s a happy day” at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, “but it’s not a happy day at Casa Biden.” Graphics flashed onto Carlson’s backdrop of classified documents with “Ukraine” written on them, along with a screengrab of First Son Hunter Biden in his underwear, sunglasses and white underwear.

“In fact, this is pretty clearly the beginning of the end for Joe Biden,” Carlson continued. “We can’t prove that. The future is unknowable, but holy smokes, it does not look good. And it doesn’t look good in a very recognizable way.”

Carlson was eluding to the special counsel appointed Thursday who will investigate whether Biden mishandled classified documents after they were discovered at the Penn Biden Center and inside the garage at Biden’s Delaware residences. (RELATED: Is Tucker Carlson Trolling Or Is He Flirting With A Run At The White House?)

The president was pressed on the discovery by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday in a heated exchange. “Mr. President, classified material next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy asked. Biden said that he is cooperating fully and completely with the justice department’s review.