Video Reveals Biden Kept A Mountain Of Boxes In Garage Where Classified Docs Were Found

President Joe Biden kept a stack of boxes in the garage where classified documents were discovered Wednesday, a campaign video from 2020 shows.

Biden is seen in the clip driving his Corvette and parking it in the garage of his Delaware home. In the background, a large number of boxes and what appear to be loose sheets of paper are visible.

There’s been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden after his lawyers discovered three troves of classified documents in various places frequented by the president. The documents were found days before the midterm elections, but the White House only commented on them Monday, following news reports. (RELATED: DOJ Appoints Special Counsel To Investigate If Biden Mishandled Classified Documents)

Biden’s personal lawyers contacted the DOJ on Nov. 4 after discovering classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank where Biden had a private office when he was vice president. On Dec. 20, his personal lawyers told the DOJ they found more documents in Biden’s personal garage in Delaware, and an additional document was discovered at his residence Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Biden has repeatedly insisted he was “surprised” to find out about the documents, and that he is cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation. He has also said he doesn’t know what information the documents contain.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden what he was “thinking,” keeping classified documents “next to [his] Corvette.”

Biden defended himself, saying the Corvette and documents were in a “locked garage.”

Reporters pressed the White House on why the administration waited for months to reveal the discovery of the documents.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly said there is transparency, and “that is why the minute that his lawyers found those documents, they reported it.”

Biden’s lawyers found the documents at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2. The lawyers took two days to report the discovery to the DOJ.

Jean-Pierre refused to say if Biden personally put the documents in the three locations, and said “there’s an ongoing process.”