Human Skeleton Found In Abandoned Building On UC Berkeley Campus

University of California Berkeley officials announced a human skeleton was found in an abandoned building on campus Tuesday.

The building, located on the Clark Kerr Campus, “has not been occupied for many years” the university’s police department said in a Tuesday statement, according to SF Chronicle.

Clark Kerr is described on the university’s website as a “mini-neighborhood with Spanish-style architecture and tree-lined courtyards” located six blocks from UC Berkeley’s main campus. It includes residence halls and has a community garden, swimming pool, sand volleyball courts, and hiking trails are accessible nearby.

It is unknown how long the body was there but school officials said it was “skeletonized.”

“There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community. We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus,” the university’s statement reads. (RELATED: More Fetal Remains Discovered Stowed In Late Abortionist’s Car, Authorities Say)

The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed by the Alameda County coroner.

One man who worked in the area where the body was found told KTVU about witnessing a surprising amount of police activity following the discovery. “We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped. The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much.”

The unidentified man suggested a homeless person may be involved in the crime. “There’s a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened.”