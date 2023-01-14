New York Knicks’ Power-Forward Julius Randle Throws Down The Dunk Of The Year On Daniel Gafford

The NBA should immediately insert Julius Randle into the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest.

The New York Knicks power-forward posterized Daniel Gafford of the Washington Wizards so emphatically Friday night that Gafford fell to the floor. Randle’s dunk even resulted in a foul, putting Randle at the free-throw line, where he would knock down a shot to complete the super impressive three-point play.

It is one of the hardest dunks you will ever see in an NBA game.

According to ESPN, the Knicks would go on to squeak out a four-point win over the Wizards to improve their record to 24-19 on the season. Randle finished the ballgame with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and one legendary dunk.

I’m not sure why, but Gafford has been getting dominated on the basketball court all year long. This is at least the second time this season where he has gone viral for getting schooled. Back in November, Kevin Durant dropped Gafford to the floor so badly with a crossover that he did a split.

It almost makes me feel bad for him.

From the looks of it, it has been one very rough season for Gafford. Hopefully the next time one of these highlights comes across my feed, he’s on the other end of the carnage.