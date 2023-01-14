Police Open Investigation After Dead Body Found Floating In Canal

Florida police have opened an investigation after a man’s body was found floating in a canal Friday.

Lauderhill Police received a call from a concerned citizen who reported the body Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of Northwest 43rd avenue, according to WPLG Local 10 News.

First responders removed the body from the embankment and declared the man dead at the scene.

Video footage from WPLG shows the body was covered with a yellow tarp. The man was clothed and wearing boots.

This is the second dead body found in the canal this month. On Jan. 7, Lauderhill police opened an investigation into a woman’s body which was discovered on the 6000 block of Northwest 43rd avenue after a man fishing in the canal called in a report, according to CBS Miami.

Authorities said the body appeared to be degrading in the canal “for an extended period of time.”

The identities of both bodies have yet to be released publicly, as the investigation is ongoing. (RELATED: ‘How To Dismember A Body’: Husband Of Missing Mom Allegedly Made Eerie Internet Search)

The canal is situated near a golf course and condominiums in Broward, Florida, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.