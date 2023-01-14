The Left’s Nightmare Scenario Is Unfolding In Florida, And It Could Go National

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda to tackle left-wing race and gender indoctrination inside the state’s education system could reveal the winning strategy to dismantle those efforts on a national level.

The plan begins with auditing the Florida Department of Education and the State University System, according to the letter DeSantis sent on Dec. 28.

He requested the state’s Dept of Ed compile information on the “expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and critical race theory within our state colleges and universities.” The universities had until Jan. 13 to comply in preparation for policy and budget proposals ahead of the 2023 Florida legislative session.

Public colleges and universities inside the state’s systems are now required to provide an exhaustive list of “all staff, programs, and campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and critical race theory” and the “costs associated with the administration of each program or activity,” according to the letter.

Auditing Florida’s public colleges and universities will lay bare the amount of public money (i.e., taxpayer money) spent on staff members hired to enforce the neo-Marxist ideologies that have ascended recently to the height of power and influence on college campuses. (RELATED: Michigan Middle School Field Trip Ended With Students Pole Dancing)

Research conducted from 65 universities by the Heritage Foundation’s senior research fellow Jay Greene and the Educational Freedom Institute’s James Paul in July 2021 found that the number of DEI personnel is “bloated relative to academic pursuits.”

“DEI staff listed by universities totaled 1.4 times larger than the number of professors in these universities’ corresponding history departments. Moreover, the average university had 3.4 people working to promote DEI for every 100 tenured or tenure-track faculty members,” the report stated.

MEMO: All state university & college systems in Florida have been required to report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/E4Z4zLuJgC — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 4, 2023

“Employing dozens of DEI professionals—in the form of chief diversity officers, assistant deans for diversity, and directors for inclusive excellence—may be better understood as jobs programs subsidizing political activism without improving campus climate,” Greene and Paul stated in the 2021 report.

“In light of these findings, state legislators and donors who fund these institutions may wish to examine DEI efforts more closely to ensure that university resources are used effectively,” they added.

DeSantis announced via the Daily Caller on Jan. 6 he will appoint six new members to the board of trustees at New College of Florida (NCF). A seventh new member will be appointed by the Florida Board of Governors. The new conservative appointees will “reshape the public college’s ideological courses and campus environment,” the report stated.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ press secretary, told the Daily Caller the move was in line with promises DeSantis made in his inaugural speech to ensure Florida’s public colleges and universities are free from the left’s hyper-racial and gender indoctrination.

“Starting today, the ship is turning around. New College of Florida, under the governor’s new appointees, will be refocused on its founding mission of providing a world-class quality education with an exceptional focus on the classics,” Griffin said in a statement.

The current NCF website said it “values equity and is actively working toward eliminating outcome disparities for underrepresented and underserved groups.” Additionally, NCF’s Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence boasts that it “serves as a focal point for New College community outreach, as well as campus diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The University of Florida (UF) and Florida State University (FSU) employ DEI staff, according to publicly available data compiled by The Heritage Foundation. The data showed that UF has around 29 DEI personnel on staff, while FSU has even more at 31.

UF President Kent Fuchs warned the university’s faculty and staff in May 2022 it risked losing around $100 million in state performance funding for violating the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” reported the Gainsville Sun.

DeSantis signed the bill into law in April 2022, expanding Florida’s civil rights laws to include students and employees. The legislation prohibits professors from teaching theories about race and sex that could induce guilt in students in K-12 schools and public colleges and universities. It also prevents companies from enacting mandatory woke diversity training for their employees.

As the Governor said in his inaugural address, “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Florida’s colleges and universities should concentrate on providing students with a world class education, not indoctrinating them with critical race theory or other anti-historical nonsense. pic.twitter.com/3QOewxHq3i — Manny Diaz Jr. (@SenMannyDiazJr) January 6, 2023

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker granted Florida a motion to push the state’s public colleges and universities to comply with the governor’s request for their DEI information. In Walker’s view, DeSantis’ request doesn’t violate his order because asking for a list doesn’t equate to enforcing the law. (RELATED: Inspector Report Found Hundreds Of Chicago Teachers Allegedly Sexually Groomed, Raped Students)

“Although this court would not hesitate to compel compliance with its preliminary injunction, this court finds there has been no violation of the injunction at this time,” Walker’s decision stated.

“Nothing in the court’s command that defendants must refrain from enforcing the Individual Freedom Act immunized state universities from providing the governor’s office with basic information about the programs and activities the state is funding,” he said.

The Stop W.O.K.E. Act is still largely unenforceable inside college classrooms because of several lawsuits filed against the act, where Walker decided in favor of the plaintiffs.

Walker decided in Aug. 2022 that the law’s enforcement violates the First Amendment rights of businesses that don’t want to censor themselves or not have the ability to discuss important societal issues with their employees. Walker also blocked its adoption in Nov. 2022 at Florida’s public colleges and universities, after ruling in favor of two lawsuits alleging the act was unconstitutional.

DeSantis’ office told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement that the legislation safeguards students and prohibits discrimination.

“The Stop W.O.K.E. Act protects the open exchange of ideas by prohibiting teachers or employers who hold agency over others from forcing discriminatory concepts on students as part of classroom instruction or on employees as a condition of maintaining employment,” the governor’s office said. “An ‘open-minded and critical’ environment necessitates that one is free from discrimination.”

Florida will appeal the ruling, according to the statement.