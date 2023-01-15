America ‘Most Permissive Country’ For Sex Change Surgeries, Study Shows

America makes sex change surgeries and treatments more easily accessible than any other European country, according to a new study by Do No Harm.

The study analyzed laws in European countries, and compared them to laws in America, concluding that minors in America have more access to puberty blockers, hormonal therapies, and sex change surgeries than youths in Europe, Fox News reports. (RELATED: Attorney Generals Plead With The FDA To Reverse Decision On ‘Abortion Inducing Drugs’)

“We are dealing with what may be the biggest medical and ethical scandal of modern times,” Dr. William Malone, a board-certified endocrinologist, said. “Transgender medicine is big business, and youth who are transitioning today will be medical patients for life, for the next 60-plus years. Mental health among youth is at an all-time low, making them particularly vulnerable to solutions that suggest an ‘easy fix.'”

England shut down its only clinic that provided transgender procedures to minors in July, over concerns that doctors were performing procedures without considering the mental health of the children. The move came after an independent review had found that doctors at the clinic were pressured to “affirm” a child’s transgender identity unquestioningly.

England’s National Health Service (NHS) advised against social transition for children, and banned puberty blockers in most cases in October. The NHS said it was also developing plans to restrict sex change treatments for children due to “inconclusive evidence” of their effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has openly advocated sex change procedures for minors. President Biden told trans TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney that laws against this practice were “outrageous” and “immoral” in October.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) endorsed sex change procedures for children.