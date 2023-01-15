Bills Advance In Postseason After Defeating Dolphins In Nail-Biter

The Miami Dolphins have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL postseason.

Miami was knocked out by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday 34-31 in a nail-biter. The Dolphins were without their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, but still fought hard without him and nearly pulled off the upset on the road.

Buffalo’s win advances them to the Divisional round of the playoffs where they will either play the Cincinnati Bengals or the Jacksonville Jaguars, depending on the outcome of Cincinnati’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami’s biggest mistake occurred during the third quarter when rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an interception to Bills’ cornerback, Kaiir Elam, on their own 33-yard line on a third down play. This would set the Bills’ offense up on a short field, where Josh Allen would eventually find Cole Beasley on a six-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.

After Beasley’s touchdown, Buffalo would remain in front for the rest of the game.

Miami had an opportunity on their final drive to take the lead but fell short near mid-field. Thompson misfired on a pass to tight-end, Mike Gesicki, on a do-or-die fourth down play to put the game on ice.

TURNOVER: On 4th & 6, Skylar Thompson incomplete to Mike Gesicki PBU Kaiir Elam .. turnover on downs#Dolphins 31 #Bills 34 4ᴛʜ pic.twitter.com/7hkRIC55Rv — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 15, 2023

The road to the Super Bowl will only get tougher for the Bills, but they have all the pieces to become champions. It’s a long way but from the way that they’re playing, it wouldn’t surprise me if they winded up being the last team standing.