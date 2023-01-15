Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Dead In Car Crash After Championship Parade

A University of Georgia football player and staff member died hours after celebrating their national championship victory in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Devin Willock, 20, was killed after the Ford Expedition he was riding in “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees,” officials told 11 Alive News. The driver, Chandler LeCroy, 24, part of the recruiting staff for the football team, died later at the hospital of her injuries, the outlet stated.

A University of Georgia football player and staff member were killed in a car crash hours after celebrating the team’s national championship victory https://t.co/xInUB98aSM — CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2023



“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time,” the University of Georgia (UGA) Athletic Association stated in a release. (RELATED: NFL Player Jeff Gladney Killed In Tragic Car Accident)

Two others were injured in the crash. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, 21, sustained minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Another recruiting staffer, Tori Bowles, 26, suffered serious injuries but is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, the outlet stated.

This tragic accident comes hours after the team celebrated their national championship win against Texas Christian University with a parade in Athens. Thousands gathered in the streets to cheer on Georgia after it became first major college football program in a decade to win back-to-back championships, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Head coach Kirby Smart expressed his grief on social media stating, “We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.” Calling the two “outstanding” and “valuable” members of the UGA football team, Smart said that he and the rest of the Dawgs “grieve with their families” for the “tragic loss and will continue to support them in every way possible.”