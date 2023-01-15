Jaguars Complete Miraculous Comeback Over Chargers With Last-Second Field Goal

The Jacksonville Jaguars completed one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30.

Saturday’s Wild Card matchup was a tale of two halves. The Jaguars found themselves in a huge 27-0 first half deficit after quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, threw four costly interceptions in the first two quarters to put his team down big. From the looks of it, Jacksonville had some serious playoff jitters and it nearly cost them.

I wouldn’t have been surprised if half the audience watching the game from home switched the channel and put on something else. It seemed like the Chargers were going to win by 50 after watching the first two quarters unfold. But like I said, it was a game of two halves, and the Jaguars came out swinging in the third and fourth quarters to mount their legendary comeback.

In the second half, Lawrence would throw touchdown passes on four consecutive drives to put the Jaguars in position to win the game. He even dove into the end zone for a clutch two-point conversion in the final quarter to make the ballgame 30-28, in favor of Los Angeles still.

The Jaguars’ defense would force a three-and-out on the Chargers’ following possession to give Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense an opportunity to complete the comeback.

On Jacksonville’s final drive, Lawrence would complete passes to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to move the sticks downfield, according to ESPN. Travis Etienne Jr. would then rush for 25 yards on a do or die fourth down play to place Jacksonville in field-goal range for kicker, Riley Patterson.

With time expiring on the game clock, Patterson booted a clutch 36-yard field goal to win the game, with his kick just barely sneaking through the uprights.

JAGUARS WIN! 🐆 Riley Patterson makes this 36-yd field goal to complete the comeback for Jacksonville!#DUUUVAL | #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/z22lZOrdiO — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) January 15, 2023

According to ESPN, the Jaguars outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second half to pull off the victory.

This loss could result in major changes for Los Angeles over the offseason. If I were the owner of the Chargers, I would highly consider moving on from head coach, Brandon Staley.

There are no excuses for blowing such a big lead like that. Staley was probably one good coaching decision away from securing the Chargers the victory, but he fell flat.

The Chargers should go after longtime New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton in the offseason. I’m sure Payton could have done SOMETHING to save his team from blowing such a large lead.

Without being in the Chargers locker room, I know this one stings.