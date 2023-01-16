‘In Harmony With Nature’: Davos Speaker Touts Cities Where People Don’t Own Cars, Have A ‘Sustainable Lifestyle’

A speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, promoted the idea of cities where people could live “in harmony with nature” and not own cars Monday.

“What’s important is for policies to change the rules of the game, so sustainability becomes [the] easier choice, not just for the people, but also for the companies,” Bastien Girod of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of Switzerland’s legislature, said during the event. (RELATED: Meet The ‘Disinformation’ Panelists, Including A Media Mogul and Dem Congressman, Attending the World Economic Forum)

WATCH:

“In Zurich, we have a lot of districts where you don’t actually need a car, because all the activities, school, buying something, everything you can do in walking distance, and by doing that people don’t buy a car,” Girod continued, noting that they had created an environment where people didn’t need cars, saying they made a “sustainable lifestyle, a lifestyle in harmony with nature is the easiest way to go.”

Girod also praised President Joe Biden for proposing that the United States government only do business with companies that commit to the Paris Agreement.

The forum began Monday, with a delegation from the United States government that includes members of Congress, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, FBI Director Christopher Wray and climate envoy John Kerry.

Former CNN host Brian Stelter, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová were among panelists discussing ways to address “disinformation” during the summit. ‘

The WEF labeled “misinformation” as a “moderately severe” risk to the world in a report released Monday.

Attendees arrived in Davos using over a thousand private jets in 2022, according to Fox News, prompting criticism from environmentalists, who cited the carbon emitted by the planes.

