Biden Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ For MLK III’s Wife. It Doesn’t Go Well

President Joe Biden attempted to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the wife of Martin Luther King III on Monday, but it didn’t turn out well.

Biden spoke at an event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was run by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, which is co-chaired by Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King.

“Martin the Third, we celebrate a legacy of your beloved father and mother,” Biden said. “They worked for the beloved community. But congratulations today to the honorees, including your wife, who I understand it’s her birthday today?” (RELATED: Biden Mixes Up His Countries And Continents Again On Trip To Regional Summit)

“Well, look, my wife has a rule in her family, when it’s someone’s birthday, you sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ You ready?”

Biden began to sing but when it came time to say the name, things took a turn for the worse.

Joe Biden just sang Happy Birthday to MLK III’s wife and straight up forgot her name lmfao😂 pic.twitter.com/W2shdTROVl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2023

It is unclear what name he was trying to pronounce, though it did not sound like Arndrea.

Martin Luther King Jr., Day is a federal holiday marking the birthday of King, whose actual birth date is January 15.