Teen Mom And Her Baby Among Six Fatally Shot In California Home ‘Massacre’: Police

A deadly shooting Monday in Goshen, California, killed at least six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, police say.

Deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 4 a.m. call reporting shots had been fired near a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen. The callers believed there was active shooter in the area due to the number of shots they heard, according to a media release posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Monday.

Upon arrival, law enforcement noticed two deceased victims in the street outside the home and a third one in the doorway of the home, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Bourdeaux continued in the media release. Police later found two more deceased victims and one more still living, though he was later pronounced dead after being brought to the hospital.

An unspecified number of people survived the incident, although it remains unclear exactly how they managed to stay alive, Bourdeaux said in the media release.

Detectives believe the home was targeted due to its alleged gang and narcotics associations, the sheriff continued. The sheriff’s office reportedly conducted a narcotics search warrant at the victims’ home a week prior to the incident. Two suspects likely perpetrated the attack, according to the media release.

The alleged suspects shot both the teen mother and her baby in the head, Bourdeaux said.

“This was very personal,” he continued, according to ABC7. “We also believe that it was a message being sent.”