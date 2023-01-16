MSNBC Guest Claims White Voters Accept ‘Inconveniences’ To Suppress Black Voters

A MSNBC contributor claimed Monday that white voters accept “inconveniences” from voter ID laws in order to suppress black turnout in elections.

“I don’t think you can take partisanship out of it, because really the partisanship is just a proxy for racism,” Jason Johnson told “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace. “I mean, let’s be clear. When you have voter suppression laws in a place like Ohio, you have and we’ve seen this sociologically, that there’s a certain segment of white people in America who would rather have their own lives inconvenienced than run the risk of black people being on an equal plane.” (RELATED: Raphael Warnock Insists ‘Voter Suppression’ Is Still Going On Despite Record Turnout — And His Own Victory)

WATCH:

“The intention is to keep black people from voting, but it inconveniences everybody,” Johnson added. “I am very sure that somebody living in Lorraine, Ohio, doesn’t like the fact that their ID cards and things don’t work the way they used to as well.”

Early voting turnout in Georgia in the first general election after the state passed new election laws was “blowing the doors off expectations,” MSNBC reported in November, when Republicans underperformed expectations of a nation-wide “red wave.”

President Joe Biden called Georgia’s law “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” when Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia signed the voting law in March 2021, but Georgia reported record turnout for the 2022 primary election.

“The way you solve this problem is that the party leadership, now, whether that’s Joe Biden or formerly Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer, any of these people, they have to start saying this is not an issue of compromise,” Johnson said. “The rhetoric has to start there. It has to say voting rights is fundamental. This is not something we can negotiate.”

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York claimed the law was an “existential threat to democracy.”

Despite the new election integrity law in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican nominee Herschel Walker in a Dec. 6 runoff election.

