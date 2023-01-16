Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested For Kidnapping In Mississippi

A former NFL player was charged with kidnapping Thursday in Mississippi, according to police.

Jerrell Powe, 35, and an alleged accomplice were arrested in connection to an alleged kidnapping that began in the Mississippi town of Laurel and ended in Ridgeland, where the victim was able to contact the police, Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT News.

Investigators are still gathering facts about the case, but Myers assured the outlet that the victim is safe.

former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. https://t.co/mJliS3rjTd — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) January 16, 2023



A standout at Wayne County High School in Waynesboro, Mississippi, Powe was ranked as the No. 3 defensive tackle prospect in the country, according to a post from the Washington Commanders. After selecting Ole Miss to fulfill his collegiate hopes and dreams, he was informed he would not be able to play his freshman year as he had not completed 14 core high school courses required by the NCAA.

Family friend Joe Barnett took Powe under his wing and helped him catch up in his studies. Powe then spent a year at a college preparatory school in Virginia, to improve his standing while being able to play football and laying the academic foundation needed to attend and play at Ole Miss, the post read.