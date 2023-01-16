Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested For Kidnapping In Mississippi

A former NFL player was charged with kidnapping Thursday in Mississippi, according to police.
Jerrell Powe, 35, and an alleged accomplice were arrested in connection to an alleged kidnapping that began in the Mississippi town of Laurel and ended in Ridgeland, where the victim was able to contact the police, Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT News.
Investigators are still gathering facts about the case, but Myers assured the outlet that the victim is safe.
A standout at Wayne County High School in Waynesboro, Mississippi, Powe was ranked as the No. 3 defensive tackle prospect in the country, according to a post from the Washington Commanders. After selecting Ole Miss to fulfill his collegiate hopes and dreams, he was informed he would not be able to play his freshman year as he had not completed 14 core high school courses required by the NCAA.
“It was a challenge,” Barnett said of that time,”I know there are times he wanted to quit.”
It came down to Powe’s last year of eligibility when at 24 he was permitted to attend Ole Miss for one year to see if he could keep up his grades. Powe entered the NFL Draft and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round, the post continued.
Powe was taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond pending a hearing on Tuesday, January 17, WLBT reported.