‘Now He’s Woke’: Rogan Said Howard Stern Went From Being ‘Pioneer’ To Caving

Podcast host Joe Rogan said comedian Howard Stern has gone “woke” after spending years being a “pioneer” in his field.

Rogan sat down with comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis on Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” to discuss several topics. Gillis brought up a recent interview Stern conducted with a former Westboro Baptist Church member.

“If you’re one of those right wing Christian groups and you know, you can – you go, well maybe if someone gets raped, they shouldn’t have to carry a kid,” Rogan said. “And then they all surround you. ‘You’re talking about murdering, murdering an innocent human life, murdering.'”

“It’s like the fucking – the Westboro chick that got out of it,” Gillis chimed in. “She was on fucking – Howard Stern’s Hollywood Squares. It’s one of my favorite things. You ever see those Hollywood Squares?” (RELATED: ‘The Kardashians Except Boring’: Howard Stern Says Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sound Like ‘Whiney B*tches’)

“Look, what he did, I mean, look, people to this day, they make fun of Howard Stern cause of who he is now and the way he behaves now. That guy’s the man,” Rogan said. “He was the fucking pioneer – when he was the king of all media and he was telling everybody to suck his dick. And the FCC was going after him. The government was fining him. They were fining his businesses, fucking millions of dollars. And he was out there doing wild shit on the radio.”

“And now he’s woke, it’s crazy,” Rogan said.

While it’s unclear what specific instances Rogan was referring to in which Stern has gone “woke,” Stern has become quite politically outspoken. Stern spoke out against the Supreme Court in June after Roe v. Wade was overturned, saying he’d have to consider running for office. Stern also blamed Republicans for the easing of mask restrictions, claiming “the wackos are winning.” The comedian also said vaccines should be mandatory and “fuck” the freedom of the unvaccinated before seemingly mocking their deaths.