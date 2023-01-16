Joy Reid Says She Covers Biden, Trump Classified Docs Differently Because Trump ‘Really Did The Things’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday that she covered Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified materials differently because Trump “really did the things.”

Reid made the comments in response to remarks by Republican Rep. James Comer that there was a “discrepancy in how former President Trump was treated.” (RELATED: Biden Claims His Daughter Is A Social Worker — She Hasn’t Been One For 11 Years)

“This is all about revenge for the search of Mar-a-Lago, the end,” Reid said.

“Because at the end of the day, we could do a whole media segment on the idea of trying to be really aggressive when it’s a Democrat to balance out what people feel like, ‘well, maybe it’s something unfair,'” Reid continued. “No, Donald Trump really did the things. He really actually did the things. That’s why we do these stories, not because we have something about Donald Trump.”

Five additional pages of classified documents were discovered at Biden’s home, special counsel Richard Sauber announced Sunday. This was in addition to other classified documents found next to Biden’s corvette in his garage, and other classified materials found at the Penn-Biden Center in Delaware in November.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of the classified documents.

“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said.